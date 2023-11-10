24-yr-old arrested for impregnating minor

CHENGALPATTU: The police arrested a 24-year-old man under the Pocso Act for giving false promises and impregnating a minor girl in Mel Maruvathur.

The victim, a 17-year-old teen residing in Arapedu village near Cheyyur, completed her Class 12 at a nearby school and was working at a coffee shop in Thenpakkam for the past eight months.

A few days ago she suddenly developed severe abdominal pain after which her mother Lalitha rushed her to a hospital. However, doctors who checked the teenager shocked her parents by telling her that their daughter was four months pregnant. On inquiry, the girl revealed that Siva of Madhurandhagam who worked with her was behind the pregnancy.

Within few hours, girl’s pain increased after which she delivered a still born boy child. The Mel Maruvathur all women’s police registered a Pocso case against Siva and arrested him.