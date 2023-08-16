24-year-old man from Odisha held with ganja chocolates near Adyar

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man from Odisha was arrested with possession of 5 kg of Ganja chocolates and 3 kg dry ganja near Adyar on Tuesday.

On the direction of Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police have increased vigil targeting smugglers and peddlers of ganja and other drugs as part of the ‘Drive against Drugs’ (DAD) programme. Accordingly, based on a tip-off, St Thomas Mount PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) police team detained the suspect near the corporation ground, Trustpuram near Kodambakkam. He was giving evasive replies after which police checked his bag and found ganja chocolates and dry ganja.

The accused, Naren Raut (24) of Odisha was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.