24-kg shark fins worth Rs 12 L to be smuggled to S’pore seized at airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized shark fins weighing about 24 kg, which were about to be smuggled to Singapore on Tuesday. Customs officials were checking passengers about to board the flight to Singapore on Tuesday night.

They found Mahendran (59) of Chennai travelling to Singapore on a tourist visa. On suspicion, they intercepted Mahendran. During the search, they found a package inside his suitcase with 24-kg of shark fins worth Rs 12 lakh.

Further, officials found that Mahendran did not have any proper documents to take the fins to Singapore. They cancelled his ticket, arrested him and took him for investigation. Further inquiry is underway.