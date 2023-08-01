24-hour maternal support centre unveiled

CHENGALPATTU: A 24-hour Maternal and Child Health Control Center for continuous monitoring of the health of pregnant mothers was inaugurated on Monday by the District Collector AR Rahul Nadh.

The 24-hour Maternal Health Control Center will be run in the Deputy Director’s office to monitor and help pregnant mothers in the district during emergencies.

Pregnant women with complications will be contacted on the phone every day and enquired about their treatment, tests, medication etc. Expectant mothers who have any doubts and complaints can contact this 24-hour Maternal Health Control Room on 7339697545 and 7200210545, said the district collector.