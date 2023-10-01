24 areas in Chennai won't get drinking water supply on Oct 4-5: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out the interconnection pipeline works at the Kilpauk sewage treatment plant the drinking water supply will be suspended for several areas in the city on October 4 and 5.

The release noted that since the Metro Rail underground work is ongoing, they would interconnect the pipeline at the Kilpauk sewage treatment plant in Purasaiwakkam main road from October 4, 10 a.m. (Wednesday) to October 5, 10 a.m. (Thursday).

The water supply is to be stopped in Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6), Anna Nagar (zone 8) and Teynampet zones (zone 9).

At least 24 areas in these zones will not get pipeline Metro water - Perambur, Erukancheri, Old Washermenpet, George Town, Muthialpet, Wall Tax Road, Seven Wells street, Egmore, Chintadripet, Pudupet, Pullainthope, Perambur barracks road, EVR Road, Kilpauk, Kellys, Park Road, Thambu Chetty Street, Purasaivakkam, Triplicane, Royapettah, Icehouse and Nungambakkam.

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address -- https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.