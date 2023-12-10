23-yr-old electrician killed in service lift accident

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old electrician, who was working in a godown, died after his head hit a protruding wall while using a service lift, in Thoraipakkam on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Srinath, from Kolapakkam.

He was working on the ground floor of the building when the incident happened. “Srinath, who operated the lift to reach the first floor, bent out of the cabin to throw a paper on the ground and his head hit a wall when the lift went up,” the police said. Thoraipakkam police registered a case and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.