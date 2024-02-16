23-year-old migrant worker dies after portion of slab falls on him

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old guest worker died at a private hospital on Wednesday, hours after he sustained severe injuries when a portion of a sunshade slab fell on him while he was engaged in a renovation of a house in Vadapalani.

The police have booked the house owner and the contractor. Vadapalani police identified the deceased as Sameem Sheik of West Bengal. He was employed for building renovation work in Vadapalani for the past three months.

On Wednesday, as Sameem was working, a portion of the sunshade slab fell on him. He suffered severe injuries to his chest, hands and legs. He was moved to a private hospital nearby. A few hours later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case was registered and an inquiry is underway.