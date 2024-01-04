23-year-old arrested under Pocso Act for kidnapping minor in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and misbehaved with her was arrested by the police on Wednesday. A 13-year-old girl from Sriperumbudur went to her relative house in the locality with her parents to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

The next day, her parents noticed that the girl was missing from the house and filed a complaint at the Sriperumbudur police station.

The police registered a case and began investigation, during which they found that Chandru from the same locality had kidnapped the girl on his bike. The police tracked him with the help of mobile phone signals and found that Chandru was in Sunguvarchathram.

They rushed there, rescued the girl and arrested Chandru, who was handed over to the all-women police. The police registered a case under the Pocso Act and got him remanded in judicial custody.