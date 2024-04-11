222 kg silver worth ₹1cr missing in jewellery store, 6 staff detained in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The city police have detained six people working in a silver jewellery shop in T Nagar after its owner lodged a complaint saying that the employees had allegedly stolen silver jewellery weighing 222 kg worth more than Rs 1 crore from the shop.

According to the complaint filed by Jayanthi Lal, some of the workers have stolen the jewels and have submitted fake receipts to the shop. The issue came to light during an internal audit. Based on a complaint, the Pondy Bazaar police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway.

Police are now analysing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and have detained six of the employees. All six employees are being questioned about their possible involvement in the theft of silver articles. No arrest has been made so far, police said.