22-yr-old hurls stone at MTC bus, breaks mirror; arrested

CHENNAI: The city police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old for hurling a stone at an MTC bus and breaking the mirror of the bus after an argument with the bus driver.

On Tuesday morning, the MTC bus (route number 28B) plying from Ennore to Egmore was nearing Tirupalli bus stop near Elephant Gate when a passenger in the bus had asked the driver to stop the bus a little further.

The driver denied and stopped at the bus stop which led to an argument between the two. The passenger assaulted the driver, got down from the bus and hurled a stone at the mirror and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint from the bus driver, E Kumar (41), Elephant Gate police registered a case and arrested L Prakash (22) of Kondithope. Prakash was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.