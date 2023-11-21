22 years later, Man exacts revenge for father's murder

CHENNAI: More than two decades after his father's murder, a 29-year-old man with no criminal antecedents hacked a history-sheeter - his father's murderer- to death near Madhavaram on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sezhian, who was imprisoned for over 15 years and released in 2018. Ever since, he had stayed out of harm's way and was working in a welding unit, police said.

The main accused, P Satish Kumar who wanted to exact revenge for his father's murder plotted and killed Sezhian on Monday night with a gang.

On Monday night, Sezhian was walking back home after work when he was intercepted by a five-member gang, who chased and hacked him to death. Red Hills Police secured his body and sent it to Government hospital for post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, Sezhian was a history sheeter and was operating in Kodungaiyur in 2001, brewing illicit liquor. In 2001, he had murdered Satish Kumar's father, Prabhakaran over a personal enmity and was arrested and a few months later, he had murdered Prabhakaran's brother too and was eventually convicted in the case and spent 15 years in jail, a police officer said.

Prabhakaran's son, Satish Kumar, who was seven years old when he lost his father had wanted to exact revenge and with the assistance of his friends, murdered Sezhian on Monday night.

Satish Kumar lived with his wife and a son and was working as a water can delivery boy.

On Tuesday, Satish Kumar and his accomplices surrendered before the Red Hills police station.