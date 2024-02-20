21-yr-old Royal Bengal male tiger falls sick at Arignar Anna Zoological Park

CHENNAI: One of the Royal Bengal Tigers housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur has become sick. A statement from AAZP said that a 21-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger named Vijayan, housed at the zoo, began showing signs of deteriorating health on January 24.

"Initially, he decreased his food intake and progressed to anorexia. Upon examination, it was discovered that he was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. Immediate therapeutic intervention was initiated following consultation with TANUVAS," the release added.

Despite ongoing treatment and close monitoring, Vijayan developed abdominal distension. Now he is under continuous treatment and monitoring by the veterinary team.