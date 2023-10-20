21-year-old worker falls to death from 3rd floor

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building near Kelambakkam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Parkoram Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, who was employed as a construction worker at a site in Padur village near Kelambakkam.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Parkoram Reddy who was working on the third floor of the building allegedly slipped and fell off. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, said officials.

On information, the Kelambakkam police went to the site and retrieved the body, which was sent for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.