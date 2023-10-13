21-year-old graduate woman kills self due to unemployment

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old woman ended her life at her house on Wednesday, leaving behind a suicide note citing unemployment as the reason for her extreme step. The deceased was identified as Swetha Murugan of Thirumullaivoyal.

She lived with her parents and she had completed her BCom in a college in Semmencherry in 2022. Police said that she had been looking for jobs for more than a year but could not find a placement. She attended an interview at a private firm in Ambattur a few days ago but was not able to secure a job.