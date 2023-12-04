20K returned to SL to migrate to Middle East, Europe

CHENNAI: Nearly 20,000 Sri Lankan Tamils have voluntarily returned to the island nation from various camps and outside the camps in Tamil Nadu in the last 15 years. Majority of them see the island nation, which was torn apart due to civil war spanning over two decades, as a ‘transit point’ to a better future in Middle East and Europe.

After the civil war broke out in mid of 1983 between the LTTE and Sri Lankan Army, Tamils caught in the war zone reached the shores of Tamil Nadu seeking asylum. A total of 3.02 lakh reached in four phases between 1983 and 2012.

Since 2002, the trend of returning to their native places in Sri Lanka started. Since then, a total of 18,333 Lankan Tamils have been repatriated through proper channels.

Reasons for their return vary from seeking formal job opportunities, marriage, rejoining family members and care for an ailing parent or family member back in Sri Lanka, according to UNHCR.

“Majority of the youngsters are moving back to Lanka to re-migrate to Europe and Middle East countries that promise better living conditions and employment opportunities for them. Hence, they see Lanka as a transit point,” said a member of the advisory committee constituted by the TN government to look into the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils living in 100 odd rehabilitation camps. Apart from the 18,333 who went back through the UNHCR, nearly 2,000 returned voluntarily in the last 15 years, he added.

Though the Dravidian majors - the AIADMK and the DMK - governments provided basic amenities and extended doles to the Lankan Tamils in over 100 camps, it did not help the wards of the Lankan Tamils to live up to their dreams and pursue professional courses. Many of the graduates among the Lankan Tamils ended up as painters and daily wage labourers to eke out a living, said a member of the Advisory committee and cited a report on the status of the Lankan Tamils.













According to the report, 32 per cent of the youths are daily wagers earning Rs 10,000 -20,000 monthly. “Though we are treated with respect, we are still an outsider. We cannot blame the government here. But, our children, though they have the ability to do well academically and pursue their dreams to move up the ladder in socio-economic status, have no window of opportunity. The government policy doesn’t permit our children to dream big and realise it. So, many of them are unwilling to end up as daily wage labourers and seeking an opportunity to migrate in search of better scope in foreign lands. For that, they are moving back to Lanka,” said a Sri Lankan Tamil, whose brother left for Sri Lanka after completing his undergraduate course a couple of years ago.

The youth was one among the hundreds,who followed the same path in search of greener pastures in countries like the UK, France and Middle East countries.