200 projects to boost north Chennai’s image

CHENNAI: Overlooked for decades, north Chennai that was a thriving business hub during the British era will soon wear a new look as the State government along with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) plans to implement as many as 200 developmental projects at an outlay of whopping Rs 4,181 crore.

A total of 11 government departments and agencies, including CMDA will carry out the projects under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT). While Greater Chennai Corporation will take up 86 projects, CMDA will implement 28 projects. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will implement 49 and 16 projects respectively.

Other departments and agencies are: education department, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Police, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), Youth Welfare and Sports Development department and Fisheries department.

According to the planning authority, the VCVT will redefine the landscape of North Chennai, ushering in a new era of overall development, upgraded infrastructure and improved living conditions for its residents. Of the Rs 4,181 crore earmarked for VCVT, the planning authority will provide more than Rs 900 crore to other departments.

The government announced VCVT in the 2023-2024 budget session at Rs 1,000 crore over the next few years. Meanwhile, CMDA conducted a questionnaire survey across North Chennai to identify infrastructure gaps, challenges faced by residents. Subsequent discussions with departments concerned culminated in the compilation of a priority list of 200 projects, which resulted in increasing the strategic allocation of funds.

Out of the 200 projects, as many as 87 projects have been launched by the Chief Minister MK Stalin and some of the projects have been commenced in the current financial year. The remaining 113 projects will be launched in coming years.

A senior CMDA official said that the upgrading of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus terminus project started two months ago and other projects, except upgradation of Dhobi Khana in Purasaivakkam, have been inaugurated. "Dhobi Khana project has gone for re-tender. In addition to Rs 900 crore, the CMDA will spend Rs 440.62 crore to implement its 28 projects. All the projects will be completed in 18 months, " he added.

Under VCVT, creation of skill development centres and ITI to train youngsters, upgradation and construction of new bus termini, depots, markets, dhobi-khanas, introducing substations in key areas, establishment of drug rehabilitation centres, dialysis centres, enhancement of security through the installation of cameras, construction of a super-specialty block for women and child health, upgradation of physical infrastructure like water supply, sewerage and solid waste management systems, and improvement of social infrastructure like model schools, public parks, playgrounds, and beaches will be taken up.

CMDA projects include upgradation of Kasimedu and Tiruvottiyur beaches, fitness park along Outer Ring Road, Ennore market development, lakefront development in Retteri, Kolathur and Puzhal. Also, Chennai Shoreline Re-Nourishment and Revitalisation plan will be implemented.

Apart from VCVT projects, other major projects such as Kodungaiyur bio-mining project at Rs 640 crore, construction of two major bridges at a cost of Rs 238 crore and rejuvenation of Thanikachalam canal at Rs 80 crore have been taken up. Also, announcements have been made for reconstruction of Broadway Bus Terminus at a cost of Rs 823 crore and construction of 2268 flats under three new projects at a cost of Rs 287.84 crore.