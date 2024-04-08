20-yr-old girl from Andhra jumps from 5th floor of OMR hotel, dies

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh died after jumping from the fifth floor of a luxury hotel in Sholinganallur, OMR Road, Chennai, on Monday.

According to the police, the young girl, who has completed her degree, had come to look for a job in a software company and had stayed in a hostel for 2 months.

Lahari (a) Mahima is a twenty-year-old Andhra Pradesh native from Visakhapatnam. After completing her degree, she relocated to Chennai in quest of employment and has been there for the past two months.

Lahari was staying on the seventh floor of a private Zolo Millennium hostel, a luxury hotel on OMR Road, Sholinganallur, Chennai, on a monthly rent.

She applied for jobs at various software companies and continued to go for interviews. However, it is reported that she has not gotten any jobs. Lahari was quite upset about this. There are claims that she has been spending the past few days inside her hotel suite, not venturing outdoors.

Last Sunday at 11 pm, Lahari jumped down from the fifth floor of the luxury hotel where she was staying. Lahari was taken to the private Chettinad hospital in Kelambakkam by ambulance after the hotel security personnel hurried to the hospital. She was receiving intensive care there. However, Lahari died in the hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Following this, the Semmancheri police rushed in, took Lahari's body and sent it to the Chennai Royapettah Government General Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case in this regard and are continuing the investigation. They are also examining the CCTV footage of the luxury hotel. The police have also informed Lahari's parents in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.