20 yr old arrested for assaulting school girl

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 20-year-old stalker for allegedly attacking a class 12 student when she refused to accept his love proposal in Vepery. Some onlookers rescued the girl is being treated at the government hospital.



The police identified the arrested man as A Abinesh, a resident of SS Puram in Otteri.

Police said the girl had befriended the man three months ago. After her parents came to know of her friendship, they opposed it. And the girl she stopped talking to him for the past two months.

Abinesh tried to meet her in person to 'sort out' the problem. To avoid him the girl often walked to school and returned home accompanied by her friends.

On Wednesday evening, when she was returning home, Abinesh accosted her. After chasing away her friends, he forcefully dragged her to an autorickshaw. As she cried and tried to leave the place, Abinesh kicked her and attacked her brutally. She was treated at the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital and based on her complaint, the Vepery all-women police registered a case and arrested Abinesh. He was remanded in judicial custody.