20 years of cycling to work keeps me fit, strong: SI

CHENNAI: A city-based police Sub Inspector K Saravanan gathered the most attention during a grand cycling event held recently.

Saravanan has been riding a bicycle to work for over 20 years. And, for most of his life, he has a proven track record of fine performance, and has been steadfastly promoting a healthy lifestyle via cycling.

Speaking to DT Next, Saravanan recalled: “My cycling journey began only after I became a police officer in 1997. Initially, I took up cycling as a form of exercise, but it has kept me dedicated to fitness for two decades now.”

He has been posted within the city limits throughout his career. So in addition to keeping him strong and healthy, cycling to work has also only helped him avoid the strain of commuting via city traffic.

He also attributed his active routine to a wholesome lifestyle as he consumes homemade meals and practises yoga regularly. “I’ve never consumed hotel food in my life. I believe this is the secret behind my healthy lifestyle,” he smiled.

Saravanan fondly expressed his deep connection to his vehicle calling it his “most loyal companion from my days as a farmer in 1993 until now. I have no intention of quitting cycling. I would continue pedalling even after my retirement as a tribute to planet Earth.”

He fervently encouraged young individuals to follow his example, emphasising the importance of cycling not only for personal health but also for the well-being of our planet.

The Madras Race Club had organised a cycling event in the city to raise environmental awareness. Approximately 150 cyclists had participated in this event that was flagged off by the committee members and management of the club, including Deputy Commissioner Samay Singh Meena, city traffic.