20 years after sister's suicide, Chennai man sets elderly woman afire in revenge attack

CHENNAI: A man set a 65-year-old woman on fire in Vyasarpadi on Monday in a bid to seek revenge for his sister’s suicide around two decades ago.

The elderly woman, Vasantha, who suffered severe burn injuries is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH). She lived with her husband, Nagaraj (75).

Police have arrested Senthil Kumar (42) on attempt to murder charges. Vasantha was arrested in 2005 for allegedly abetting the suicide of Shenbagavalli, his sister.

Shenbagavalli had immolated herself, police said. After her death, Senthil Kumar moved to Ramanathapuram with his family and was living there until last year after which he returned to Vyasarpadi.

Last week, Senthil got drunk and went to Vasantha’s house and verbally abused her. She filed a police complaint, based on which the MKB Nagar police summoned him for an inquiry. On Monday, Senthil went to the police station and later in the night, he went to Vasantha’s home, poured kerosene over her and set her on fire.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and moved her to KMCH for treatment. Police arrested Senthil and remanded him in judicial custody.

He told the police that Vasantha was responsible for his sister’s death but since she was cleared of the charges in her death, he wanted to seek revenge.