20-year-old arrested for selling ganja; 10.5 kg substance seized

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Aug 2023 8:28 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from him in Aminjikarai. On Friday, Anna Nagar PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) had received a tip-off about a person selling ganja near Aminjikarai market.

When police rounded him up, he gave evasive replies after which police checked his bag and found that there was bulk ganja in the bag. The youth, J Jai Kishore (20) of Omalur, Salem was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

