20-year delay spikes cost of construction to Rs 200 cr from 86 cr

CHENNAI: The Perungalathur flyover work, which was supposed to be completed by end of this year would now take another year or two since the Highways department has not yet moved to the EB sub-station and the arm connecting Nedungundram has not started yet.

“The construction work has been going on for years every day. So, we thought that the flyover would be completed by now, as promised by the Highways. But now we come to know that the electricity board has not finalised a place to shift the EB sub-station,” said Karthick, a resident of Perungalathur.

After the 400-metre stretch of the flyover connecting Srinivasa Nagar, Old Perungalathur and Mudichur to the GST Road towards Tambaram was inaugurated in June this year, it was said that the remaining works would be completed by the end of this year, and that the stretch towards Vandalur would be inaugurated in early 2024.

However, the construction work that began many years ago is still going on at a snail’s pace. As per the records in 2001, the Highways department had allocated Rs 86 crore for the project. Now, in two decades, the final estimate for the construction seems to have crossed more than Rs 200 crore.

Sources said that the flyover contract that was signed in 2000 expired in 2010 but it was renewed, and that’s expiring in August 2024. Residents lament over the impossibility of completing the flyover by August next year since the work on the East Wing has not even started.

“The flyover connecting Srinivasa Nagar and GST Road is helpful for us, as we can now reach Tambaram in a few minutes,” pointed out a resident. “Earlier it would take about 20 minutes to reach Tambaram due to the railway gate and the traffic. However, while returning home, we’re stuck in traffic every day. It takes around an hour sometimes to reach Perungalathur from Tambaram since we need to make a U-turn in Vandalur.”

Mahendra Boopathi, president of Perungalathur Welfare Association, said, “There are over 33,000 service connections to the Perungalathur EB sub-station. While it’s understandable that it’s not easy to shift the entire sub-station to a new place quickly, how would the construction work be completed by August 2024 if the State government hasn’t been able to find a new place for the sub-station till now?”

He added that the population in Perungalathur was increasing day by day and many software companies have started already functioning there. “It’s imperative officials hasten the work and make sure the flyover work is completed as promised,” said Boopathi.

Sources said that the government officials tried getting land from nearby private parties for the sub-station but that deal was dropped for reasons unknown. And, they haven’t been able to find a place yet. The acquisition work by the Forest Department is also unfinished.

When contacted, an official from the Highways department said that recently the Chengalpattu district collector had allocated land for the sub-station in New Perungalathur. “Within the next 8 months, the sub-station would be shifted there. The stretch towards Vandalur would be completed by June next year. A few after that, mostly by October, the east wing towards Nedungundram will be inaugurated for the public,” the official explained.