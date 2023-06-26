'Senthilbalaji to remain in hospital for more 20 days'

CHENNAI: Kauvery hospital administration informed that Minister Senthilbalaji's condition is stable and is being monitored as the blockages in his heart have been removed. Subsequently, Minister Senthilbalaji was shifted from the emergency ward to a private room.

According to a Daily Thanthi reports, Senthilbalaji is being treated and will have to stay for another 20 days at the Hospital as he will remain under observation. It has been reported that the family can meet Senthilbalaji after obtaining permission from the court.

Senthilbalaji is being treated in a separate ward on the 4th floor of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, underwent a heart coronary artery bypass surgery.