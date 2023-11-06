20 mins interval for Metro trains between Wimco Nagar to Tollgate due to glitch

CHENNAI: Owing to sudden technical glitch in the overhead electrical equipment at Wimco Nagar Metro station, the Metro Rail services from Wimco Nagar to Tollgate Metro stations are currently being operated in a 20 minutes interval.



The incident occurred at 11:20 am on Monday morning, catching commuters off guard.

As per CMRL press note, a sudden technical fault in the overhead electrical equipment at Wimco Nagar Metro station on the blue line has disrupted metro train services in Chennai today.

“The metro trains operating from Wimco Nagar Metro station to Tollgate Metro station, typically running at 9-minute intervals, are now being operated on a one-way track with extended intervals of 20 minutes. As a result of this technical glitch,” stated CMRL press note.

“However, there is some relief for passengers travelling on the blue line from Tollgate Metro station via AG-DMS, Nandanam to the Airport Metro stations, as these services operate as usual at 9-minute intervals,” added the note.

In the meantime, Metro trains on the green line remain unaffected and are running on schedule.

“With technicians dispatched to repair the overhead electrical equipment at Wimco Nagar station, authorities assure the public that the technical glitch will be rectified shortly, and normal service will resume,” confirmed the note.