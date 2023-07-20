20 kg of charas, worth over Rs.1 crore, seized

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have seized 20 kg of charas in a special raid on Thursday evening and arrested three people including a woman from Nepal who smuggled the product into the city.

According to R V Ramya Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai (North), the total worth of the products seized is approximately Rs one crore. The street value of charas is Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakhs per kg.

The arrested were identified as N Upendra Kumar, 30 from Bihar, T Ramchandran, 35, from Nepal and K Muskaan Ja, 21, from Nepal. The Sembium police registered a case and remanded them in judicial custody.

The suspects had travelled in Sanghamitra Superfast express from Danapur in Bihar and reached the Perambur railway station around 2 pm. Three people including a woman who got down from the train and waiting outside to get an auto rickshaw. They were nabbed by the police team headed by AC Lakshmanan on suspicion. On inspection police found 20 kilograms of ganja charas and 300 milligram of ganja oil.

The officer said that charas and oil was manufactured in Nepal and was smuggled in through Bihar, the state that borders the country. The police are investigating where the product was destined to and the mastermind behind the smuggling.