20 child marriage cases filed in Chennai since January, says Chennai district collector

CHENNAI: Chennai district collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said that as many as 18 FIRs have been filed in the city pertaining to child marriage and FIRs have been filed against 2 persons for impregnating girls below 18 years of age since January.

In a release, the collector warned that imprisonment for 2 years or Rs. 1 lakh will be imposed against the persons marrying girls who are below 18 years of age. For the persons, who impregnating such girls, should undergo an imprisonment for 7 years under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

"As per the Act, marriages of girls under 18 years of age and boys under 21 years of age is considered child marriage. The cases under the Act are non-bailable," she added.

Cases will be filed against the bridegroom, parents of both the bride and bridegroom and others, who support the child marriages apart from handing over the girl to the child welfare committee.

Public can alert the district administration about child marriages by dialing 1098 and 181.