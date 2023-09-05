20 bikes gutted in lorry fire

CHENNAI: As many as 20 two-wheelers were gutted near Oragadam on Monday after the container lorry that was ferrying them from the factory to north India caught fire.

On Monday, a container lorry loaded with Royal Enfield two-wheelers departed to Jharkhand from the company’s factory in Vallam near Oragadam. In the morning, when the lorry was proceeding on the Vandalur-Walajabad road, the vehicle caught fire.

Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle along the roadside and jumped off the lorry. He then informed the police and Fire and Rescue teams.

Based on the alert, a team of fire service personnel from Sriperumbudur rushed to the spot and doused the fire after nearly 30 minutes, said officials.

Police said there were 80 bikes in the lorry. Of them, at least 20 bikes were gutted in the fire while the remaining sustained various degrees of damage.

The Oragadam police have registered a case and further investigation is on.