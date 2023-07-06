2-year-old falls to death from third floor in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy died after he reportedly accidentally fell from the third floor house near Madhavaram on Wednesday.

The Madhavaram police identified the boy as Shyam. He was the second son of Rahul, who hails from Bihar and was working as a load man in a lorry company at Madhavaram.

Rahul, his wife Pooja, the couple's elder son Varun, and Shyam lived in a single-room accommodation on the terrace of an apartment complex.

According to the police on Wednesday afternoon, when Rahul was at work, Pooja was busy with house-hold works. As she was away from the children, Shyam allegedly crawled towards the staircase on the third floor and accidentally slipped and fell to the ground, police said.

Hearing the noise, Pooja rushed to the scene and found her son in a pool of blood three floors down.

With the help of her neighbours, she took Shyam to a nearby hospital where he was given first aid and was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment. The doctors there conducted a check-up and declared the child was dead on arrival.

Upon information, the Madhavaram police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.