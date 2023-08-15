2 women held for attempting to steal parked two-wheeler in MGR Nagar

CHENNAI: Two young women were arrested by the MGR Nagar police for allegedly attempting to steal a two-wheeler with duplicate keys. Police are investigating if they were involved in two-wheeler thefts previously.

On Saturday night, M Subramaniam, a resident of Valayapathy Street in MGR Nagar had parked his scooter outside his home.Around 11.30 pm, he saw two women trying to steal his parked bike following which he raised an alarm, after which the two women fled the scene. Subramaniam made a futile chase after which he filed a complaint with MGR Nagar police station.

After inquiry based on CCTV footage found near the scene of the crime, police zeroed in on the accused and arrested two 20-year-old women identified as S Eswari (20) of Thyagi Kuppan Street and J Nithya (20) of Surendar Street in MGR Nagar. The arrested women were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.