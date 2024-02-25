2 wedding hall employees arrested for stealing guest’s gold bangles

CHENNAI: Two employees of a wedding hall in MRC Nagar near Foreshore Estate were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing three gold bangles from a guest who had attended the wedding.

Police sources said that the complainant, L Lavanya (29) of Little Mount, realised that she was robbed when she went to the dining hall to consume food as the gold bangles which she had kept in her bag went missing. She had come to the wedding along with her husband.

After a frantic search in the hall, the couple approached the Foreshore Estate police with a complaint.

After inquiry, police zeroed in on the suspects, V Guna (32) of Kundrathur and C Vinothkumar (25) of Thandalam. The duo confessed to their crime after which police recovered the bangles from them.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.