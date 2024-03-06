2 separate incidents of sexual harassment reported in the City

CHENNAI: Two incidents of sexual harassment were reported across the city on Monday. In one incident, a man morphed the photographs of a woman studying engineering at a private institution after she refused to accept his proposal.

According to the complainant, the suspect in her third year, a neighbour had expressed interest in her three months ago and has been harassing her since. He downloaded the student’s photographs from Instagram and morphed them when she refused to heed his proposal and sent those morphed photographs along with vulgar messages to her friends. The ICF police are investigating the incident.

In another incident near Ayanavaram, Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly groped a 31-year-old woman, a resident of Aynavaram, walking on the road. The woman was walking back home with her husband last Sunday evening, when the suspect who trailed the couple in a motorbike, groped her and fled the scene.

He escaped despite the woman raising alarms and her husband attempting to chase the biker down. After this, the couple filed a complaint with Ayanavaram police. Further investigations are on.