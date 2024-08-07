2 sentenced to life for 2019 murder

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters who were arrested for the 2019 murder of an autorickshaw driver in JJ Nagar police limits were sentenced to life by a sessions court in Poonamallee on Tuesday.

Mohan and Daniel were travelling in the deceased’s auto when they made the demand and when the driver refused, they entered into an altercation. Subsequently, the duo along with 3 minor boys, aged 17 accosted Alagumurugan and attacked him with weapons, killing him on the spot.

The minor boys were sent to a Government home for boys. The trial was underway at III Additional District and Sessions Court, Poonamallee and on Tuesday, Judge, S Balakrishnan sentenced Mohan and Daniel to life imprisonment. Police said that Mohan had over 25 cases at the time of his arrest while Daniel had close to ten cases.