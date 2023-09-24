2 sentenced to 5 yrs for drug peddling

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced two drug peddlers to five years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking psychotropic substances.

The special court found the two accused guilty under section 235 (2) CrPC and 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sentenced the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine amount of Rs. 50,000 each.

According to the complainant, the Sathangadu police on October 10, 2020, received secret information about two drug peddlers trafficking ganja separately with a motive to sell the substance.

On the basis of the information, the Sathangadu police station sent a team to Rajaji Nagar, Canal Road, Chennai.

The police team inspected vehicles in order to nab the drug traffickers.

On suspicion, the police intercepted two individuals and recovered 3.600 kgs and 5.400 kgs of ganja concealed in a bag during the search.

The police investigation later revealed that the two accused are P Shanmugam from Triplicane and R Saravanan from Thiruvottiyur.

The police arrested both and booked cases under 8 (c) r/w 29 (1), 20 (b) (ii) (B) and 25 of the NDPS Act.

However, the counsel for Shanmugam and Saravanan contended that the police had framed the case without any independent witnesses and sought acquittal.