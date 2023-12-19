2 Mumbai pharma staff held in narcotics case

CHENNAI: City police arrested two persons from Mumbai, who allegedly supplied painkiller tablets to ganja peddlers in Chennai. They were produced before a magistrate in Mumbai and were brought to the city, after obtaining a transit warrant, for further investigations.

Anna Salai Police had arrested five persons including two minor boys about three weeks ago after they were caught with painkiller tablets and ganja. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had directed police teams to take action against ganja peddlers as part of the ‘Drive against Drugs’ (DAD) campaign.

On November 28, Police raided a lodge at Royapettah and arrested A Akash (21), P Manikandan (19), K Manikandan (21) who were secretly possessing Ganja and pain relief tablets. Along with the trio, two juveniles involved in the case were also arrested.

Police seized 15 grams of ganja and 15 Ultracet pain relief tablets. Painkiller tablets aren’t supposed to be sold over the counter, without a doctor’s prescription as the are used as narcotic stuff.

Subsequently, police arrested G Selvam (23) of Villupuram district for selling pain relief tablets near Royapettah flyover on December 3 and seized 350 Tydol pain relief tablets. Police also arrested Selvam’s associates, D Ashok (19) and M Immanuel (19) last week and seized injection syringes and 20 Tydol tablets.

Police investigations revealed that the arrested persons sourced the tablets from Mumbai after which a team took Selvam to the city and based on his confession, arrested Aadil Jamal (27) and Althaf Lanjekar (25) who were working at Zeno Health Medicals on Bora Bazar street in Maharashtra.

The accused were brought back to Chennai after obtaining a transit warrant at a local court in Mumbai. Further inquiry is on.