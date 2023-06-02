2 killed in head-on collision of motorcycles near Kalpakkam

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic road accident, two men including a 23-year-old software engineer, died on the East Coast Road near Kalpakkam when both their bikes collided head-on with each other on Thursday. Another victim who was a pillion rider has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital with grievous injuries.

One of the victims Rahul, a techie residing in Perungudi, was on his way to Pondicherry with one of his friends who was riding pillion on his bike. When the duo neared Perundurai near Kalpakkam, their bike rammed into another motorcycle belonging to 46-year-old Ibrahim, who works as a maulvi at a local church in Marakkanam. Both Ibrahim and Rahul died of grie grievous injuries.

Koovathur police rushed to the scene and recovered both the bodies which has been sent to the Chengalpattu GH for postmortem. Rahul’s friend who was riding pillion is undergoing treatment at CGH in a critical condition.