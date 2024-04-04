2 killed in bike mishap on Rajaji Salai

CHENNAI: Two people, including a college student riding a bike, died after their vehicle hit another bike moving in the same direction on Wednesday night on Rajaji Salai near the RBI subway, police said here.

The deceased were identified as P Abhishek, 18; and G Vivek, 19, both riding the same bike and residents of Korukkupet. While Abhishek was on staff at a private hospital, his pillion rider was a first-year B Com student.

According to the police, Abhishek was riding the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, after which his vehicle rammed into the vehicle of G. Ramesh, 24, of Ennore. In the impact of the collision, all three fell off their vehicles, and Ramesh escaped with knee injuries while the other two died of excess bleeding due to head injuries on the way to Stanley Hospital.

The Flower Bazaar traffic investigation wing has registered a case, and further probes are on.