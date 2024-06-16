2 killed, four injured in suspected hit and run on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: In a suspected hit-and-run case, two bike riders were killed and four others were injured in an accident on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road near Red Hills on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mani (25) and Sam (26). The injured were identified as Mohana Krishnan (30) of Besant Nagar, Marimuthu (22) of Kannagi Nagar, Jasper (20) of Mangadu and another person, who is yet to be identified.

Passersby who spotted the injured men lying on the road alerted the police who moved them to a hospital where two of them were declared as brought dead.

Police said that the deceased and injured men were part of a group headed towards another town.

They suspect the accident to be a case of hit-and-run as they have found a broken metal piece of a car near the place where the deceased and the injured were found.

Police are trying to trace the vehicle which caused the accident with the help of CCTV footage from the toll plazas along the Outer Ring Road.

The Red Hills traffic investigation wing police have registered a case and further investigation is on.