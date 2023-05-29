2 killed as car running amok rams into two-wheeler near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in a road accident near Chengalpattu during the early hours of Sunday after a car rammed into a two-wheeler and fled the scene. While one person died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said. The deceased were identified as Ramesh (45) and Thambiran (61)- both from Mamandur. Ramesh ran a meat stall in which Thambiran worked, police said. During the early hours of Sunday, the two of them were travelling towards Chengalpattu from Mamandur when the accident happened, police said. While riding near Pazhavelli, a car that was trailing their motorbike ran amok and hit the two-wheeler. In the impact, the occupants of the bike were thrown to the ground. Ramesh, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the spot. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Search is on for the car driver.