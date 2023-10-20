2 killed as bikes collide head-on in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: In a head-on collision involving two bikes, riders of both the two-wheelers were killed and pillion riders injured in Villivakkam in the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as R Harris (20) from Ambattur who was studying third year BSc Computer Science in a private college and E Jeyaprakash (20) from Villivakkam who was working in a medical shop.

According to police, Harris and his friend G Tharun (23) from Ambattur were returning home after participating in a Dasara event in Royapettah.

When the duo were on the New Avadi Road and Thiru Nagar junction in Villivakkam, another two-wheeler speeding from the opposite direction rammed into their bike. All four men on the two-wheelers were thrown off by the impact.

The driver of the other vehicle Jeyaprakash and his friend A Pazhanivel (20) on the pillion fell unconscious, said the police. While Harris was declared dead by the ambulance crew, Jeyaprakash died on the way to the hospital.

Tharun and Pazhanivel were discharged after treatment.

The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Further inquiry is on.