2 held for stealing copper wires in city

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing copper wires from a godown in Madhavaram. S Gautham Chand Jain (53) of Madhavaram sells electric wires and has a godown.

On Sunday, when checking the electric wires at the godown, he found that about 100 kg of electric copper wires were stolen.

Based on Gautham Jain’s complaint, Madhavaram Police registered a case and after examining the CCTV camera footages installed in the area and zeroed in on the suspects. After investigations, Police arrested M Murthy (34) of Madhavaram and S Immanuel (19) of Vyasarapadi who had stolen the electric copper wires from the godown.

Police recovered 30 kg of copper wires from them. They had melted some of them. The two accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for four others including a West Bengal man who was part of the gang which broke into the godown and stole the copper wires.

Police said that the gang had stolen the wires by breaking into the godown more than three times.