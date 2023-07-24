2 held for petrol theft in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Two persons were caught red-handed by the residents while siphoning petrol from parked vehicles at the Sivalingapuram area of KK Nagar around 2 am on Sunday. Residents were on alert as there has been rampant petrol theft from two-wheelers during late hours.

Meanwhile, the angered residents severely thrashed the burglars and subsequently handed them the burglars over to the K.K. Nagar Police. During the investigation, it was revealed that the two burglars, identified as Muthukrishnan and Victor, recently shifted to the neighbourhood. Investigation revealed that both were stealing petrol from motorcycles during the night.