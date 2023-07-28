2 held for forging docs to grab ₹3 cr worth properties in Chintadripet

CHENNAI: Two including a woman were arrested by the Chennai police for allegedly forging documents and grabbing properties worth Rs 3 crore in Chintadripet.

Police said that the complainants, Lakshmi Bai and Padma Bai, residing at PSK Street in Chintadripet each own a house in a 1083 sq. ft plot on Cox Street, Chintadripet.

Recently, they had approached the City police commissioner's office after claiming that their properties were grabbed by three persons.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City police had registered a case under various sections of IPC based on the complaint and found that the suspects had forged documents as claimed with an intention to grab the properties.

The suspects went into hiding after learning that police were on the look out for them. Based on a tip off, a special team of CCB arrested the accused- Kalaiselvi and Anbu on Friday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.