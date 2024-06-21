2 from Bihar arrested for submitting forged certificates with Nurses' Council

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested two persons from Bihar for submitting forged certificates to the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council.

Police sources said that the two men had submitted the forged certificates in the names of their wives. On Wednesday, the two of them went to the nurses' council in the Santhome area and told the office bearers that their wives had completed nursing courses and they wanted to register with the council.

When the officials checked the documents they submitted, they found that the certificates were forged after which the officials tipped off the Mylapore police.

On information, a police team rushed to the scene and apprehended the duo. They were identified as Shambu Kumar (38) and Jitendra Kumar (29). After investigations, Police arrested both of them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two women from Bihar- Gunja Kumari and Ankita Rani were behind the racket of forged certificates. A police team is likely to travel to Bihar to apprehend the women and others involved in the case.