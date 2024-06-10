2 EMU trains cancelled, an express train rescheduled, many passenger trains to be renumbered

CHENNAI: Two EMU trains operated between Moore Market Complex and Tiruvallur would be cancelled owing to engineering works in the Chennai Central – Arakkonam section from 00:20 hrs to 04:15 hrs on June 12 and 13, a Southern Railway (SR) statement said on Monday.



The Moore Market Complex - Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:30 hrs and the Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 03:50 hrs will be cancelled on June 12 and 13.

Additionally, train No. 06066 Dhanbad - Tambaram special scheduled to leave Dhanbad at 06.00 hrs on June 12 has now been rescheduled to leave Dhanbad at 10.00 hrs instead, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has decided to change the numbers of all the passenger trains running in the Southern Railway to the numbers used during the pre-Covid period i.e., all the train numbers starting with '0' will now have regular train numbers starting with 5, 6, or 7.

This renumbering of trains will come in to effect from July 1. There are 296 passenger trains which are to be renumbered by Southern Railway, added the press release.