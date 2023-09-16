2-day national conference on millets held at College of Food and Dairy Tech

CHENNAI: In commemoration of the International Year of Millets 2023, the College of Food and Dairy Technology in Koduveli, Chennai, held a two-day national conference and workshop on “Millets as a Nutritional Paradigm in Ensuring Food Security” on September 14 and 15, 2023.

The conference concentrated on the nutritional and health advantages of eating millets. Participants in the conference included professors, researchers, and students from several colleges.

The conference’s second day began at Alamathy Village with a walkathon organized in cooperation with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Chennai. Dr N Kumaravelu, Convenor and Dean, CFDT, and Dr P Tensingh Gnanaraj, Registrar, TANUVAS, waved the flag to start the walkathon.

The pupils swore an oath to eat right in India and to consume millets. Around 600 students participated in the event by holding up signs that read healthy and nutritious benefits of millets.” FSSAI also organized a millet cuisine competition for the participants, and there were about 120 students from different colleges in Chennai and from several states.

The show featured a collection of millet recipes and millet-related products created by CFDT and self-help organisations in the Tiruvallur region.