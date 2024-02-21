2 cops suspended for enforcing rules against drunk driving beyond their limits

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Tuesday placed a traffic police SI and constable under suspension for fining a vehicle user for drunken driving beyond their jurisdiction on Monday.

Police sources said that SI Shivalingam (54) and police constable Antony Johnson (35) of Triplicane traffic enforcement wing were patrolling in their jurisdiction and conducting vehicle checks.

Later in night, they booked a woman for drunk driving in a newly created check point in Nungambakkam beyond their jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, an internal inquiry found that the case was booked by the cops, who do not belong to Nungambakkam enforcement wing.

Following the incident, both of them were placed under suspension.