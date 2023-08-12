2 college students among 4 run over by lorry near Potheri railway station

CHENNAI: Four people including, two college students, died after being hit by a lorry when they attempted to cross the GST Road near Potheri on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Karthick (23) and Jaswanth (19) — both students of a private college in Potheri — and Parthasarathy (52) and Bhavani (32), also from Potheri.

On Friday morning, more than 10 two-wheelers were crossing the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway near the Potheri railway station at the junction.

At that time, a lorry loaded with sand was over-speeding on the highway.

Bhavani, Simon and Jaswanth

The driver lost control near the junction, rammed on the median, jumped to the opposite lane and knocked over the public who were crossing the road.

It stopped after ramming on a roadside tree. On impact, four motorists died on the spot and three others were badly injured. The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police visited the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The lorry driver who tried to escape from the spot was caught by the public and handed to the police.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on. Due to the accident, traffic was affected on the highway for more than an hour.

Later in the evening, Minister TM Anbarasan and District Collector Rahul Nadh visited the Chromepet GH and paid their last respects to the deceased. While interacting with the media, Anbarasan said that the lorry driver had lost control of the vehicle as he was dizzy.

The Minister said that Rs 2 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.