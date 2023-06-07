2 cars collide with each other in Chennai airport car parking

CHENNAI: Two cars collided with each other at the Multi Level Car Parking of the Chennai airport on Monday. Luckily, there were no human casualties.

The two cars which were going towards the exit collided with each other.

Sources said one of the cars took the wrong route and came in the opposite direction towards the exit causing the accident.



There were neither proper sign boards present in the MLCP to direct the drivers to the exit way nor staff present to give the direction to the exit.



People are forced to find their routes on their own and many times drivers are going in the wrong way.



Regular travellers feel that the officials should place display boards that show the way to the exit so that accidents might be prevented in the future.



They also said that speed jumpers should also be placed everywhere so that the speed limit will be maintained.



However, the airport officials said we have handed over the MLCP to the private firm for maintenance and if anything has to be done it should be done by them and we cannot interfere in it.

