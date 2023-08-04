2 bike-borne men make away with mobiles

CHENNAI: Two men on a bike stole mobile phones from two victims including, posing as if they needed to make an emergency call on Wednesday In two separate incidents. The incidents of crime took place in RK Nagar and Vyasarpadi.

In the first case two men made away with the mobile phone of a college student when he was walking down the road after his work on Meenambal Salai in RK Nagar on Wednesday night.

The duo came on a two-wheeler and intercepted the student, Nitish, and sought help to provide his mobile phone, as they needed to convey an important message to their friend. In the second incident they snatched the mobile from complainant M Mathiyalagan (24) near near Basin Bridge.