1st intellectual property rights cell inaugurated at Dr MGR Medical Univ

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu's history, the Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPRC) was inaugurated at Dr. MGR Medical University on Thursday.

Innovations and artistic creations are protected by intellectual property rights (IPR), which are legal rights.

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and Tamil Nadu State Forum of Science and Technology, Technical Information, Forecasting and Evaluation Forum organises a two-day state-level workshop Thursday and Friday at University specifically to receive legal recognition for the innovation and new discoveries carried out in the medical field.

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr K.Narayanasamy announced that the University's first Intellectual Property Right Cell had been established to help students enrolled in the university's affiliated medical and paramedical colleges obtain legal recognition for the numerous innovations in their fields.

Despite the fact that medical students are constantly making new discoveries in the fields of public health, illness prevention, and control, they are not effectively protected by patents.

Given this, the vice chancellor asked the university to make use of the intellectual property right cell that had been established so that the students enrolled in the more than 700 institutions that are associated with the university might profit.

Dr Manu Santhanam, Dean, (IC & SR) IIT-Madars and Dr R Srinivasan, Member Secretray, TN State Council for Science and Technology also spoke.

More than 600 students from the affiliated colleges of the university have registered in this workshop.